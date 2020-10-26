7-month-old among unaccompanied children smuggled across Rio Grande on raft

(Source: Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings Twitter)

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — Abandoned by their mother, a 7-month-old baby and his 13-year-old brother were among a group of mostly unaccompanied children smuggled into the U.S. by raft, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

U.S. Border Patrol agents spotted 17 undocumented immigrants on Saturday night in Hidalgo, Texas. They told agents that smugglers had rafted them across the Rio Grande.

The 13-year-old boy, a Honduran national, was caring for the 7-month old and stated their mother abandoned them three weeks prior to their arrival to the United States. The 13-year-old provided birth certificates to verify their relationship, said the release.

Officials said the children were in good health and did not need medical attention.

