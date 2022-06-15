UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle pursuit that ended with the apprehension of six undocumented immigrants in a Santa Teresa neighborhood was part of Operation Lone Star.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said special agents with the Criminal Investigations Division, state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents were surveilling an area near Artcraft Road and Desert Boulevard in El Paso’s Upper Valley when they attempted to stop a blue Ford car.

A DPS spokesman said the driver refused to stop and led law enforcement on a chase.

Three passengers bailed out of the car in the parking lot of a business and informed officers that there were children in the car.

DPS said the car continued south into New Mexico and abruptly stopped before the driver and another adult got out and attempted to run away, leaving the children behind.

CID special agents apprehended the passenger, Angel Robledo Correa, 18, of Sunland Park, New Mexico. The driver escaped but has now been identified as Juan Froylan Estrella, 18, a resident of Mexico. He is now wanted on charges of smuggling of persons.

All five undocumented migrant passengers, which included two adult females, one adult male and two minors, were all released to the Border Patrol.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021. It sent DPS and the National Guard to the border to combat illegal immigration, as well as human and drug trafficking.

Original post:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A vehicle pursuit ends in a Santa Teresa neighborhood.

Video captured by our KTSM crews at the intersection of Silver Park Street and Bronze Hill Avenue show DPS and other law enforcement checking out a blue vehicle and speaking with individuals.

Authorities we spoke to said the pursuit started around Artcraft Road and S. Desert Boulevard around 6:30 Wednesday morning crossing state lines into New Mexico.



KTSM is gathering more details and will update you as we learn more.