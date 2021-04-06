5 arrested after suspected human smuggling in California

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Three men and a teenager suspected of swimming around a U.S.-Mexico border wall were arrested in Southern California, federal authorities said.

The Border Patrol said two other men suspected of picking up the trio in an SUV on the U.S. side were also taken into custody Monday in Imperial Beach.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported all five were identified as Mexican nationals who were not authorized to be in the U.S.

Agents patrolling the coastline approached the two men and the teen after spotting them wearing torn wetsuits on the beach around 6 a.m., the Border Patrol said.

All three ran but the 17-year-old was arrested after a brief chase, officials said. A short time later agents spotted the two men getting into an SUV, which was pulled over.

The SUV’s driver and a passenger were expected to face charges of human smuggling, the newspaper said.

