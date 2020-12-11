44 people discovered in South Texas stash house, Border Patrol says

Border Crime

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MISSION, Texas (KVEO — Forty-four people were discovered in a stash house on Thursday morning in the city of Pharr, according to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol agents, along with the Pharr Police Department and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a welfare check in a duplex in the city of Pharr.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents discovered 44 people inside the residence, the majority were single adults and one unaccompanied juvenile.

All individuals were undocumented and nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Agents say they were found in poor living conditions and they were sleeping near piles of trash held within the home. No human smugglers were located in the residence.

All the individuals were medically evaluated and found to be in good health.

