35 migrants found in stash house in Central El Paso sent back to Mexico

Border Crime

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the U.S. Border Patrol agents working with the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit discovered 35 migrants in a stash house in Central El Paso.

All 35 individuals found hiding in the residence have been sent back to Mexico.

According to a news release, of the 35 undocumented immigrants, seven were Mexicans, 19 Guatemalan, seven Ecuadorian, one Nicaraguan and one Honduran.

El Paso has seen a significant increase in the number of single adults crossing the border illegally this year. From 2019 to the end of May 2021, there has been a 261 percent increase, meaning more than 86,000 single migrant adults have been encountered, a release said.

“Our El Paso Sector integrated targeting teams focused on disrupting human smuggling continue to hinder the attempts of human smugglers who harbor illegal migrants, sometimes in deplorable, sub-standard living conditions,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a release. “We will continue to target Transnational Criminal Organizations in our region that continue to place the safety and well-being of migrants at risk.”

According to the release, prosecution is still pending for one Mexican national who was the caretaker of the home where the migrants were found.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.