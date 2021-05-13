2 American teens attempt to sneak cocaine, pot past El Paso border crossing

Border Crime

by: Staff Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two American teens attempted to smuggle large quantities of drugs from Mexico through the same port of entry Wednesday in Downtown El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.

The latest occurred about 1:30 p.m., when a 17-year-old boy in a Honda Element approached the primary inspection area at the Paso Del Norte. CBP officers said they spotted several bundles in the spare tire well of the car.

Border Report | Border Crime

After further inspection, CBP officers found additional bundles in the engine compartment that turned out to be marijuana. In all, CBP officers found 80 bundles filled with 82 pounds of marijuana.

Earlier in the day, another teen, also 17, was also ordered to undergo a secondary inspection. That’s when CBP officers said they uncovered 18.6 pounds of cocaine wrapped in seven bundles hidden within the rear seat cushions of his Ford Explorer.

“Drug organizations sometimes use juveniles to smuggle contraband. They will falsely tell these young people that there is no risk because if they get caught nothing will happen,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha said in a statement. “I assure there will always be some form of consequence.”

Mancha said both teens — both U.S. citizens — were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Both face prosecution as adults.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.