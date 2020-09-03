$2.5M of methamphetamine found in tires at South Texas border crossing

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.)

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered $2,530,000 of methamphetamine hidden within the tires of a vehicle at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

Officials referred a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and the driver, a 54-year-old man, for further inspection after initial questioning. Officers then discovered 24 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the tires of the vehicle.

A total of 126.5 pounds were seized, said the release.

Authorities mention the 54-year-old was arrested. The vehicle and narcotics were also seized.

Homeland Security Investigations will be taking over the investigation, said the release.