$17 million in methamphetamine seized at South Texas border crossing

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Authorities at the Pharr International Bridge seized $17 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a tractor-trailer.
According to a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the bridge referred the tractor-trailer for further investigation. A secondary inspection revealed 875 packages of methamphetamine hidden in the trailer’s roof.
Officials valued the 887 pounds at $17,747,000.
The release adds the tractor-trailer and narcotics were seized. The case is under investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.
Border crime
