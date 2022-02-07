Ten bodies were found wrapped in blankets lying in the streets of a town in Mexico’s Zacatecas state on Saturday attributed to a territorial dispute between rival drug cartels.

Police had cordoned off roads in Pardillo III outside the city of Fresnillo where the bodies were discovered.

Authorities said the reporting of six bodies hanging inside a warehouse in the Pánfilo Natera municipality some 120km (75 miles) southeast from Fresnillo was linked.

Violence in Zacatecas has escalated throughout the last 12 months with the public hanging of bodies from bridges and other public places becoming frequent.

Last month a van containing the corpses of eight men and two women was left outside the state government office.

Authorities and analysts have attributed the rise in deadly violence to clashes between the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels.