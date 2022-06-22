EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents arrested 10 members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang and two other gang members over the weekend.

Between Wednesday and Saturday of last week, border agents from the McAllen Station apprehended seven Salvadoran MS-13 gang members and one 18th Street gang member with a range of convictions, including rape, aggravated robbery, illicit groups and resistance.

“One migrant MS-13 gang member was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2017 and expelled from the U.S.,” a Customs and Border Protection news release states.

On Saturday, agents from the Falfurrias Station arrested a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member who attempted to hide his identity using a Mexican identification.

Record checks revealed the migrant was convicted of second-degree murder in 2003, armed carjacking in 2005, carrying a concealed weapon in 2001 and multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated.

On Sunday, agents in Falfurrias apprehended a Paisano gang member who had multiple convictions for methamphetamine possession, importation and distribution.

The gang member was also convicted for the possession and distribution of marijuana.

In Rio Grande City, Border Patrol agents apprehended a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member convicted of extortion in 2004, near Roma Monday.

Falfurrias agents arrested another Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a conviction of illegal entry Tuesday.