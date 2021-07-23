Alleged smuggling gang member arrested by Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A smuggling gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Fort Hancock, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez tweeted the known gang member, who was not identified, was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to smuggle 13 migrants.

In the tweet, the alleged gang member’s face was blurred out in an arrest photo.

SMUGGLING GANG MEMBER ARRESTED! #FortHancock #USBP #Agents arrested a known gang member, who was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance, attempting to smuggle 13 migrants! Great job #ElPaso Sector Agents on continuing to thwart smuggling schemes! @CBP pic.twitter.com/nEfRxnT1HI — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) July 23, 2021

