Alleged smuggling gang member arrested by Border Patrol agents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A smuggling gang member was arrested by Border Patrol agents in Fort Hancock, according to a tweet by Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.
Chavez tweeted the known gang member, who was not identified, was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and attempting to smuggle 13 migrants.
In the tweet, the alleged gang member’s face was blurred out in an arrest photo.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.