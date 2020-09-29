‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest Latino civil rights group in the U.S., has decided to move its 2021 national convention online amid concerns and health orders caused by COVID-19.

The board of directors of the group, known as LULAC, voted Saturday to hold a virtual gathering for members instead of its planned July gathering in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The state currently limits the number of people at large gatherings and LULAC national conventions typically attract thousands of activists.