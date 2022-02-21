McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Half of the population in the South Texas border city of Laredo are in their fourth day without water after a major water main broke over the holiday weekend.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz on Monday told Border Report that at least 125,000 residents remain without water after cracks in a 36-inch water main were first discovered Friday.

“That 36-inch-line had three breaks primarily because of old age, it’s a 50-year-old line that needs to be replaced,” Saenz said.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is seen in his offices on Oct. 18, 2021. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

City crews were working to “patch” the cracks and thought they had it under control, “but one loosened up and now we are in the process of repairing it again,” Saenz said via phone.

The ruptures resulted in low water pressure for most of the city. But many have no water at all, including large sections of central, south and eastern Laredo, Saenz said.

A boil-water order has been issued for the entire city until the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality deems the water safe, Saenz said.

City officials are asking all residents not to run dishwashers or washing machines or water lawns to allow water pressure to build back up in the entire system.