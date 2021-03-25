Migrant crossings rise along U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants continue to illegally cross into the United States along the southwest border, the preferred times tend to be the in dark of night.

The Associated Press observed four rafts of smugglers carrying migrants across to the U.S. side in Roma, Texas.

The state’s Department of Public Safety says it’s deployment troopers to assist US Border Patrol spot and apprehend the migrant crossings.

After they crossed the river, migrants make their way through the dense brush and trails abutting the Rio Grande, generally looking for authorities to hand themselves over.

At about midnight on Wednesday, about a 30 Honduran migrants walked from the river banks lead by a local sheriff deputy who spotted them.

He escorted them about a mile up the road to an impromptu Border Patrol intake site in a residential neighborhood.

The crossings appear to be across wide swathes of the river up and down the US-Mexico border.

More shelters in the Rio Grande Valley are pitching in to help the new arrivals after they’re released from the processing centers.

Elmer Maldonado, 40, of Honduras recently crossed with his one year old boy Isac, the two rested inside the Loaves and Fishes shelter in Harlingen, Texas.

Maldonado said the group they traveled with was initially spotted by a helicopter on the US side and that the loud sight intrigued his boy.

The office manager for the shelter says groups like hers have coordinated to accommodate more migrant arrivals.

“We’ve dealt with the immigration population families over the past two years, this year they say it’s a little bit more increasing, the numbers and families,” Melissa Gutierrez said.