Vermont vaccinates immigrants, refugees at clinic

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Health has set up a pop-up clinic in Winooski to vaccinate refugees and immigrants in the area who are aged 75 and older.

On Saturday, 50 new Americans received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, WCAX-TV reported. It was the second clinic held for these populations.

The Health Department has been working with the University of Vermont Medical School, the Association of Africans Living in Vermont, and other organizations to provide information about the vaccine to these Vermonters in their native language.

“For people who are 75 and older and have language limitations, you can imagine those barriers are even greater, so we really want to make sure we are breaking down those barriers,” Heather Danis, director of Burlington’s Health Department office, told WCAX-TV. “It’s a safe, effective vaccine, and we want to make sure everyone has that informed choice, so they can make the decision that’s best for them.”

The past summer, an outbreak of the coronavirus hit tightly knit immigrant communities in Winooski and spread to Burlington.