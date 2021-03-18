U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions at border through April 21

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Travel is not recommended to Tamaulipas, such as at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas, which connects to Matamoros, Mexico. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The Department of Homeland Security has extended until April 21 restrictions on non-essential travel meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The flow of essential trade and travel will continue.

It has been nearly a year since citizens and residents of those countries have been discouraged from crossing the border for recreation and tourism, visit friends or family members or purchase groceries or gasoline readily available in their own countries.

According to Border Report, the restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.

The restrictions first went into effect in March 21, 2020. The previous extension was set to expire on Sunday.

