Tijuana’s residents told to expect confinement during winter with anticipated COVID-19 spike

In this May 13, 2020 photo, Dr. Abraham Paez reviews the equipment in the respiratory evaluation unit in Tijuana, Mexico. Tijuana’s health care workers have been hit hard by COVID-19. (AP Photo/Joebeth Terriquez)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — People in this northern Baja California city are being told home confinement is very likely this winter due to an expected spike in coronavirus cases, according to Dr. Alonso Pérez Rico, the state’s Health Secretary.

“It’s 100% feasible. It’s not just a possibility but a reality — we’ve mentioned it before,” Pérez Rico said. “We are expecting another round of safe distancing mandates like we had at the beginning of the pandemic.”

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Perez told reporters he expects a lot of restrictions for quite a bit of time, and that it all depends on how many cases start popping up throughout the region in the weeks ahead.

Pérez Rico says stay-home orders will likely be enacted to prevent “chains of infection” that are likely to take place during the winter season in spite of the current drive to reopen many businesses that have been closed since March.

“These seven months of the pandemic have been difficult especially for health care workers, keeping them in good health. They’ve had a propensity of getting sick, but fortunately, in these last few months there’s been a reduction in the number of cases of health care workers requiring hospitalization,” Pérez Rico said.

