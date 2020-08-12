Texas Gov. Abbott to visit Lubbock, El Paso to provide update on COVID-19 response Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Lubbock and El Paso on Thursday to hold briefings with local officials and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Abbott will first stop in Lubbock, where he will hold a news conference at 11:45 a.m. local time at the Citizens Tower.

In El Paso, the governor will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the El Paso Regional Communications Center.