Texas AG sues Biden administration for ‘encouraging spread of COVID-19’ by ending ‘Wait in Mexico’ program

FILE – In this file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday sued the Biden administration for “encouraging the spread of COVID-19 at the border,” by suspending the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, according to a news release.

The attorney general stated that the administration is encouraging the spread by “allowing illegal aliens, potentially infected with COVID-19, to gather in a congregated care setting.”

“President Biden’s outright disregard of the public health crisis in Texas by welcoming and encouraging mass gatherings of illegal aliens is hypocritical and dangerous. This reckless policy change stifles the reopening of the Texas economy at a time when businesses need it the most and when our children need to get back to in-person learning as soon as possible,” Paxton said.

The complaint filed by Paxton states that the administration violated the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Public Health Service Act of 1994 and the Administrative Procedure Act when the MPP was suspended.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration implemented MPP in January 2019, over a year before the pandemic hit the U.S. Known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, MPP forced migrants to wait out the asylum process in Mexico.

Biden suspended the program when he took office, and asylum-seekers have been gradually allowed to re-enter the U.S. at a handful of ports of entry.

