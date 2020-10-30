Texas AG: County judge has no authority to shut down El Paso businesses

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas Attorney General’s Office announced that it is quickly exploring to take legal action after El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego ordered a two-week shutdown of non-essential services.

In a tweet, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton writes, “El Paso County Judge Samaniego has no authority to shutdown businesses in El Paso County. This is a direct violation of @GovAbbot’s executive order.”

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said Samaniego did not consult him about the shutdown order and refused to return his call.

“I am seeking clarification from the Attorney General on the new County order, which does not supersede the Governor’s orders,” Margo said.

Margo sent a letter to the Attorney General which he posted on his official Twitter account.

Some El Paso businesses have already said they would defy the order.

