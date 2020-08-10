Starr County health authority resigns

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Starr County Health Authority Dr. Jose Vazquez resigned from his position Monday, effective immediately.

Vazquez’s role consisted of advising the county’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus from spreading and was tasked to give the community constant updates on how the disease is currently affecting residents.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera told CBS 4 he wanted to grant Vazquez $10,000 a month contract, with a termination clause from either party within a 30-day period.

However, the judge said when this was discussed during the commissioners meeting on Monday morning, the contract did not have enough support from the other commissioners.

“I decided he needed to get compensated, he was only getting a token amount of $500,” Vera said.

Vera said the money was not going to come out of taxpayer money, but rather from the CARES ACT funding.

In July, Starr County was given about $1.8 million in CARES Act funding distributed by the state.

“Dr. Vazquez has been working hard since the pandemic started, he even called me on the weekend with updates,” Vera said.

Vera added the commissioners felt the money should go towards other medical supplies.

There are currently 2,501 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Starr County and 22 deaths.