Starr County establishments again required to reduce occupancy to 50% due to COVID-19 hospitalizations

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Starr County Judge Eloy Vera announced Wednesday that all establishments are again required to reduce occupancy to 50 percent.

In addition, Vera said during a virtual press conference that all elective surgeries scheduled at Starr County Memorial hospital the have been canceled until further notice.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Starr County now exceed 15 percent capacity for the past seven consecutive days.

An order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott states that is Trauma Service Area Q, has seven consecutive days of COVID-19 hospitalizations above 15% of total hospital capacity, certain indoor businesses will have to go back to 50% occupancy and elective surgeries will have to stop.

According to the University of Minnesota Covid-19 Hospitalization Tracking Project, which has been tracking hospitalization metrics, as of Friday, 79.65 ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients in Starr County

Starr County virtual press conference



Starr County Health Authority reported a total of 61 people who has tested positive for COVID-19 on January 6.

There is a total of 491 active COVID-19 cases in Starr County, 5,190 recoveries and 209 COVID-19 related deaths.

Watch the complete press conference here: