One of El Paso’s top infectious disease specialists diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Dr. Ogechika Alozie, one of El Paso’s top infectious disease specialists and a member of El Paso and Texas’ COVID-19 task forces, tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays, he told KTSM 9 News. He was scheduled to receive the vaccine just days after he tested positive for the virus.

Alozie says his wife exhibited symptoms on the week of Dec. 18, when she told him she couldn’t smell her coffee. One rapid COVID-19 test later and her suspicions were confirmed — she was COVID-19 positive. Alozie said he immediately left the hospital to get tested and his results were also positive.

“I didn’t have any symptoms prior to being tested. Looking back, I just thought I had a cold or allergies. I was taking Allegra for a couple of days, some sinus congestion, a little bit of a cough. I do remember feeling tired one day and that was it,” Alozie told KTSM.

The couple’s two children tested negative for the virus.

He said he took all precautions and still doesn’t know how he got COVID-19, but says his story is a cautionary tale that anyone is susceptible to the virus.

Due to underlying medical conditions, Alozie qualified for care at the state-run Alternative Care Site (ACS) at the El Paso Convention Center. The infusion center provides 1,000 doses of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“It’s really important that the physicians and clinicians in our community understand this is a resource that’s out there. We had initially over 1,000 doses, and less than 50 percent have been used,” Alozie said.

Since testing positive, Alozie has received a clean bill of health and returned to his clinical rotations on Monday.

