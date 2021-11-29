NM’s Antelope Wells border crossing reopens following pandemic shutdown

Coronavirus

Antelope Wells, NM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) once again began processing traffic at the Antelope Wells port of entry in southern New Mexico on Monday.

CBP officials say service at the port was suspended on April 18, 2020, because traffic at the border crossing decreased significantly after travel restrictions were initiated in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before the pandemic the port processed approximately 40-50 vehicles per day. … December is usually the busiest month of the year at Antelope Wells so it was important to once again provide service to travelers who are considering using this remote crossing as guidelines allow” CBP Columbus Port Director Tony Hall said.

As is the case at all border crossings, only U.S. citizens, legal permanent residents, and non-essential travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and who possess valid entry documents can utilize the facility.

The port is open daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

