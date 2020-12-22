New Mexico offering free at-home COVID-19 tests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At-home self-administered COVID-19 saliva tests are now available to New Mexicans for free.

Officials said that any New Mexican with access to online video-conferencing through Zoom can receive a test at home, self-administer the test with a virtual testing supervisor through a secure Zoom, and mail the sample back for laboratory processing.

The test will be sent via expedited shipping. Once the test is received, individuals must log onto the Vault virtual waiting room, via Zoom, to connect with a testing supervisor while self-administering the saliva sample.

The test will then be sent for laboratory verification via a prepaid UPS package. Within 24 to 48 hours of arrival at the lab, results will be available to the patient. Please note that test pick-ups and deliveries may be affected by UPS holiday hours.

Results for the test will be returned within 24 to 48 hours, according to New Mexico officials.

The free tests are available to New Mexico residents regardless of exposure risk — whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic and whether they have come into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual or not. They are also available free to those with no insurance.

Individuals requesting a test will be required to share basic identifying information, such as date of birth, phone number and name. Individuals will be asked for insurance information, as well, but the testing will not cost you.

The state is pushing for testing so they can effectively reduce the spread of the virus in New Mexico.

“When more New Mexicans get tested, we can understand better the scope of viral spread in our state,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D. “We can fight the virus more effectively when we know where we stand in every community across New Mexico. I hope New Mexicans take advantage of this simple and accessible means of testing – and continue to undertake all COVID-safe behaviors in their day-to-day lives.”

To order a test, and for more information, visit learn.vaulthealth.com/nm/.

