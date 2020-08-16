Nearly 50 teens arrested at Juárez house party

Coronavirus

by: KTSM staff

Posted: / Updated:

JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) — Juárez police busted dozens of underage party-goers Saturday night after they say the gathering was in violation of the state’s COVID-19 protocols.

Neighbors in Colonia Villahermosa reported the large party at the property where police eventually located 49 teenagers. All the teens were taken to the social workers department to call their parents.

According to police, the party was extremely loud and in violation of the State of Chihuahua’s orders banning gatherings of more than ten people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Juárez Police say they also arrested four adults who helped organize the party as well as beer found at the property.

