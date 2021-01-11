Mexico: Border travel restrictions extended yet again, now in place through Feb. 21

A woman crosses the border wearing a surgical mask and gloves to protect herself against coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic at the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juaarez in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico on April 6, 2020. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/Agence France-Presse/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Mexican government has once again asked the United States to extend non-essential travel restrictions at the international border to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Due to the development of the spread of COVID-19 and because various states are in the orange (threat level), Mexico proposed to the United States the extension, for one more month, of the restrictions on non-essential land traffic at its common border,” the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Monday evening on its official Twitter account.

The restrictions, which have been in place since March 21, 2020, will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 21, 2021.

As is the case with previous extensions, the Ministry’s announcement drew criticism on social media from Mexicans who complain that no one is stopping Americans from coming into Mexico.

“If Mexico proposes it, why is it the United States that does not allow entry, yet U.S. citizens can enter and leave Mexico without any problem,” Irma tweeted. “They were here on Christmas and New Year’s out and about.”

“I don’t even remember what San Diego is like,” Cesar lamented.

