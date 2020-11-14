Inmates help move bodies as they pile up at El Paso Medical Examiner’s office

El Paso County detention inmates climb into a transport van after working at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As COVID-19 cases and deaths mount, inmates from the El Paso County Jail are assisting with the overflow of bodies at the morgue, a sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed to KTSM 9 New on Friday evening.

The inmates were seen in full PPE assisting near the mobile morgues and inside the building at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The sheriff’s spokesperson did not give further detail about the inmates’ formal tasks, only that they were “helping them there.”

Warning: Graphic content

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Bodies wrapped in plastic line the walls inside a refrigerated trailer used as a mobile morgue by the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. – Due to a recent spike in coronavirus deaths, El Paso County officials have brought in five mobile morgue trailers with five more on standby. Within the past 48 hours there have been 45 recorded COVID-19 deaths. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

An El Paso County sheriff and detention facility inmate dressed in protective equipment walks between mobile morgues at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner office in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

El Paso County detention inmates climb into a transport van after working at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

An El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Detention Bureau transport van is seen in the parking lot along with four mobile morgue trailers at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner in El Paso, Texas on November 13, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

As KTSM previously reported, El Paso has 10 mobile morgues set up at the medical examiner’s office for the overflow of bodies awaiting autopsy.

As of Friday, 741 have died from complications related to COVID-19 in El Paso County. Currently, 369 additional deaths are under investigation, up from 232 on Nov 1.

