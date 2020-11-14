Inmates help move bodies as they pile up at El Paso Medical Examiner’s office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As COVID-19 cases and deaths mount, inmates from the El Paso County Jail are assisting with the overflow of bodies at the morgue, a sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed to KTSM 9 New on Friday evening.
The inmates were seen in full PPE assisting near the mobile morgues and inside the building at the El Paso County Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday in El Paso, Texas. The sheriff’s spokesperson did not give further detail about the inmates’ formal tasks, only that they were “helping them there.”
As KTSM previously reported, El Paso has 10 mobile morgues set up at the medical examiner’s office for the overflow of bodies awaiting autopsy.
As of Friday, 741 have died from complications related to COVID-19 in El Paso County. Currently, 369 additional deaths are under investigation, up from 232 on Nov 1.
