Immigrant requests pour in for New Mexico virus relief funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials have received more than 30,000 applications for virus relief payments meant for residents regardless of immigration status.

State lawmakers recently approved $5 million in emergency financial assistance for low income state residents who did not receive a federal relief payment earlier this year. That includes immigrants in the country illegally, as well as spouses and children.

The deadline to apply for the aid is Friday.

The state Human Services Department has discretion in how the payments will be distributed. It could send smaller amounts to more residents or use available tax information to prioritize the most needy.