Former El Paso nurse shares experience working with COVID-19 patients

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former El Paso nurse shared her experience with a hospitalized patient on her last day of work, saying that even people in El Paso hospitals don’t understand the severity of the virus.

Ashley Bartholomew resigned from her job as a nurse in El Paso about two weeks ago because she is moving. On her last day of work, she felt compelled to share with a patient who was denying the severity of the virus, saying he didn’t think COVID-19 was worse than the flu.

Bartholomew said she normally tries to be strong around patients, but began to cry. She told the patient that she had seen more people die in two weeks than she has in her entire career.

“The healthcare workers that are doing the grueling work, that are wearing all the stuff and they’re sweaty and they’re pouring their hearts out and, you know, trying to manage their own personal lives, you know, we’re sacrificing too,” she said. “And, so it’s pretty hard when you still have to put out so much energy to explain that this is so much more than just the flu.”

She said that the patient she spoke to on her last day thanked her and said he was mistaken.

Bartholomew emphasized that she did not resign from her job because of COVID, but because her husband is in the military and she is moving, but said that because it was her last day, she felt the need to speak up and share her story.

