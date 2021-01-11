El Paso officials say proof of residency isn’t required to receive COVID-19 vaccine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) — El Paso’s Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said proof of residency is not required for anyone in Texas to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ocaranza said this includes anyone from outside the city, state or country, as directed by the State of Texas.

The City-County Health Authority said the El Paso Department of Public Health does not question the immigration status of individuals registering for the vaccine.

“There’s going to be people that are going to be afraid, the same way they were afraid to come and get tested and they thought that we were going to be disclosing any of their information, which we’re not,” Ocaranza said.

He added that it was important for anyone who is part of the priority groups in Phase 1A and 1B to receive the vaccine, regardless of where they live, especially if they spend their time in El Paso, so as to lower the risk of spreading the virus in the community.

Ocaranza said if people who live across the border, for example, in Cuidad Juarez, register in El Paso for the vaccine, they will be called as well, as long as they are health care workers or other members of the priority group.

