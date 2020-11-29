El Paso County moves some mobile morgues to new logistic site

Coronavirus

by: Stephanie Shields

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County is starting to move the refrigerated mobile morgue trailers to an undisclosed location, according to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

Samaniego told KTSM 9 News in a text message the plan was to move the trailers to a new logistic site and, therefore, eventually leave a few at the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 related deaths, there are 13 total mobile morgues in use, however, not all filled to capacity, according to Samaniego.

He said any new bodies should start going to the new site.

On Tuesday, the county judge said in a press conference that the County was working on building a temporary cooler in the inside of a warehouse.

El Paso County, the City of El Paso, the Office of Emergency Management and BorderRac have all been working together to plan for the management of this facility.

