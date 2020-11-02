El Paso bishop to honor victims of COVID-19 during virtual All Souls Day Mass

Watch the calling of names and virtual stream on this page at 9 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso will use this year’s Day of the Dead to pay tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The names of the Faithful Departed interred at Mt. Carmel Cemetery since March will be read starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will celebrate Mass for All Souls Day at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Both events will be closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the virus, but the diocese will live-stream them starting at 8:50 a.m. Monday on its Facebook page.