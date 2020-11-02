El Paso bishop to honor victims of COVID-19 during virtual All Souls Day Mass

Coronavirus

Watch the calling of names and virtual stream on this page at 9 a.m.

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of Catholic Diocese of El Paso)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Catholic Diocese of El Paso will use this year’s Day of the Dead to pay tribute to victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

The names of the Faithful Departed interred at Mt. Carmel Cemetery since March will be read starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will celebrate Mass for All Souls Day at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Both events will be closed to the public to help prevent the spread of the virus, but the diocese will live-stream them starting at 8:50 a.m. Monday on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.