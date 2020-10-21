COVID-19 testing site to close on Friday, Starr County officials say

A healthcare worker performs an antigen test, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at a COVID-19 testing site outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. State officials say Florida has surpassed 500,000 coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, testing is ramping up following a temporary shutdown of some sites because of Tropical Storm Isaias. Antigen testing reveals whether a person is currently infected with COVID-19. It differs from antibody testing because once the infection is gone, antigens won’t be present. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with Starr County announced Wednesday that Friday Oct. 23 will be the last day that the county’s COVID-19 testing site will be open.

“The reason for that is that we have personnel, equipment, and expenses that are going towards the testing sites. Currently we are getting an average of six to seven people being tested per-day,” County Judge Eloy Vera said.

Starr County residents can visit local clinics, doctor’s offices and hospitals to get tested for COVID-19.

“For residents that do not have insurance, we will have the National Guard a couple of days every week,” Vera said. “We are trying to work out a contract with a hospital so that the county can take care of some of that expense, if not all of it.”

When it comes to Halloween festivities, Vera reminded the public that cities within the county are allowed to host Halloween drive-by celebrations. However, door-to-door trick or treating is not allowed.

Please visit the Start County Texas Facebook page for testing information on Free National Guard test sites.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 21, Starr County Health Authority reported a total of 301 active COVID-19 cases, 179 COVID-19 related fatalities and 3,399 people that have recovered.

To watch the complete press conference, click below: