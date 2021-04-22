COVID-19 restrictions crack Mexico’s piñata tradition

The centerpieces of parties in Mexico, piñatas, have been absent for almost a year since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were set in place, significantly affecting the artisans who make them.

As some restrictions begin to loosen in Mexico City, colorful piñata stores in markets have reopened their doors, with business owners hoping to rebound from the losses caused by last year’s shutdown.

Valentina Rojas Conde has been making piñatas for 38 years. In normal times she might sell 70 piñatas a day — but these are not normal times.

Valentina Rojas makes piñatas in her vegetable and fruit stall at the Jamaica Market in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Sales and production of piñatas, one of the most traditional elements of Mexican celebrations and an internationally recognized symbol of Mexican culture, have been negatively affected by the restrictions used to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Piñatas hang from the rafters of the Jamaica Market in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Sales and production of piñatas, one of the most traditional elements of Mexican celebrations and an internationally recognized symbol of Mexican culture, have been negatively affected by the restrictions used to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Victor Ochoa walks among his piñatas at his workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Ochoa says that sales of piñatas at his workshop have decreased by 90% because of the restrictions used to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A coronavirus piñata sits in storage at Victor Ochoa’s workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ochoa says that sales of piñatas at his workshop have decreased by 90% because of the restrictions used to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A cat walks by as piñatas hang from the rafters of the Jamaica Market in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Sales and production of piñatas, one of the most traditional elements of Mexican celebrations and an internationally recognized symbol of Mexican culture, have been negatively affected by the restrictions used to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Victor Ochoa is seen through a glass window at his workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ochoa says that sales of piñatas at his workshop have decreased by 90% because of the restrictions used to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Victor Ochoa poses with his piñatas at his workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Ochoa says that sales of piñatas at his workshop have decreased by 90% because of the restrictions used to control the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

People walk by a piñata workshop in Mexico City, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Sales and production of piñatas, one of the most traditional elements of Mexican celebrations and an internationally recognized symbol of Mexican culture, have been negatively affected by the restrictions used to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The price of each item 50 pesos (2.5 US dollars) to almost 3,000 pesos (150 US dollars) depending on the size, the figure, and the material used to create it.

Victor Sanjenis Ochoa, a well-known piñata artisan, said he sells one or two piñatas at most every week.

As a result, he’s been forced to lay off staff.

Piñatas are very popular at children’s parties and other celebrations.

Made of clay or cardboard, piñatas are pots that are suspended for partygoers to crack open.

People compete for whatever is inside – traditionally fruit, sweets or small toys.