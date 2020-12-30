Hidalgo County Judge orders curfew for minors as COVID-19 safeguard over the holidays

Coronavirus

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hidalgo County Facebook.


EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has ordered a temporary curfew for the New Year’s holiday weekend for everyone age 17 and under.

In a news release the judge said, “Many people continue to avoid taking this virus seriously – particularly younger people. This safety measure is aimed at protecting our youth from exposure to the disease and bringing that disease home to older relatives who are at greater risk of needing hospitalization or of dying from its effects.”

The county’s curfew begins at one minute after midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 30 and remains in effect until 5 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 3. It applies to all age 17 and under and forbids them from leaving their homes between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Youth accompanied by parents or guardians on essential business or who are involved in a medical emergency or other essential business are exempt from the curfew, said the news release.

Click here to read the full emergency order.

