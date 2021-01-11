City of Tijuana will begin ticketing people for not wearing face masks as pandemic persists

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Municipal Police officers in Tijuana will begin ticketing people not wearing facemasks in public. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Tijuana officials are ordering the city’s police department to start ticketing people not wearing face masks in public.

Municipal police officers will be in charge of enforcing the new mandate. Fines will be between 430 and 1,300 pesos or $21-$65.

If you stroll through downtown Tijuana, you’ll notice a lot of people do wear face coverings, but it’s also easy to spot those who don’t.

“We need to require stronger measures, so people understand, that’s why I think this is a super idea,” said resident Andrés Rojo. “We are one of the state’s with the most cases and there’s a lot of misinformation out there and people’s irresponsibility has created this crisis we’re living in.”

The Tijuana City Council has approved fines for people not wearing facemasks in public. (Courtesy:City of Tijuana)

Other citizens seem to agree with Rojo.

“It’s a good option considering the amount of cases, so many people sick, so it is a good measure,” said Adolfo Hernández, a Tijuana taxi driver. “It’s been what seven, eight months and people still don’t get it’s a real virus that we’re dealing with.”

If people can’t afford to pay the fine, Tijuana’s city council will allow residents to provide community service instead.

“The essence of this action is to protect people’s lives, this is the primary aim,” said councilmember José Refugio Cañada.

Police officers can issue warnings at their discretion.

Since the pandemic started, 12,366 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city of Tijuana according to Baja California’s Secretary of Health with 2,592 deaths reported.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

79°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
80°

80°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

9 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
80°

80°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

79°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
79°

79°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
79°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.