BREAKING: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

Texas Gov Greg Abbott during a news conference (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, the governor’s office announced in a release.

“Governor Abbott is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms. Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today has been notified. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott tested negative,” the release says.

Gov. Abbott is tested daily for COVID-19, the release says.

The release says the governor “is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”

This story will be updated with more information.

