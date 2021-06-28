BREAKING: El Paso county to vaccinate Juarez maquiladora workers starting July 6 at Tornillo border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Starting Tuesday, recreational cannabis will be legal for possession and use for people 21 and over in New Mexico.

Criminal penalties for possession of marijuana will also be abolished in New Mexico as well as Connecticut, and Virginia.

However, there's still quite some time before the production and licensed selling of cannabis become legal for those in New Mexico. Licenses to sell cannabis are not expected to be issued until April 1, 2022.

NORML, which advocates for the reformation of marijuana laws, said this week marks another critical mile-marker on the road to ending marijuana prohibition in the United States.