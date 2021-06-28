BREAKING: El Paso county to vaccinate Juarez maquiladora workers starting July 6 at Tornillo border crossing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County officials are targeting July 6 for the mass COVID-19 vaccination of maquiladora workers from Juarez at the Tornillo port of entry.
County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said on Monday that negotiations with U.S. Customs Border Protection, the General Service’s Administration, and Juarez’s Maquiladora Association have been successful.
Samaniego said the Juarez plants would absorb the cost of the vaccines and would be busing their workers to the port of entry.
The county judge also said the county already has vaccinated 100 Mexican immigration officers.
The goal is to vaccinate 1,500 workers on its first day.
This is a developing story. Look for updates.
