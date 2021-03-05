After much debate, Tijuana bars, nightclubs and brothels to partially reopen

Workers of nightclubs and bars hold a sign reading Responsible reopening in the face of COVID-19 during a march to demand authorities to allow them reopen their business after over four months of being closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in downtown Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 3, 2020. – Even though restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other business are allowed to operate with some restrictions, night clubs and bars are still shut down, affecting some seven thousand employees and their families according to the march’s organizers. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Starting on Monday, bars, nightclubs and so-called “dens of prostitution” in Tijuana will be allowed to reopen under 50-percent capacity according to Baja California Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico.

“Bars that operate under this heading will be allowed to reopen as long as they follow operating hours stated on their license,” he said. “Big banquet halls will be allowed to open on the following Monday, also at 50-percent.”

The health secretary is asking these establishments to familiarize themselves once again with COVID-19 protocols such as mandatory facemasks and maintaining social distancing.

“The activities that are about to open such as bars, pools and clubs will have to follow these safety measures already issued,” Pérez Rico said.

Some bar owners stated they are happy with the decision to let them operate once again.

“The reopening will really help the economy, it’s been almost a year that we’ve been closed, our 13 employees have been affected by the lack of a salary,” said Juan Carlos Molina, manager of Dandy del Sur Bar.

Another bar owner, Melisa Ibarra, who runs bar Monte Cristo, said she has not officially heard about permission to open her business, adding that she heard about the possibility on social media.

“It was sort of a surprise, now we’re not sure what is going to happen, we heard the governor mentioned that we were getting close, but it’s something we’ve been hearing about for the last few weeks,” she said.

In recent weeks, more than 30 bars and clubs had petitioned the state to reopen.

