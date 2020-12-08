38 new COVID-19 deaths reported in El Paso, a single-day record

Coronavirus

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health announced on Tuesday morning 38 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total of deaths to 1,057.

All 38 patients had underlying health conditions, and the victims’ ages ranged from the 40s to the 100s.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; health officials say they happened over a five-month period. The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday was a daily record.

The Health Department also reported 500 new cases. There are 37,921 active cases, 665 hospitalized patients and 259 patients in the ICU.

Health officials said that 51,130 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, or 56 percent of all patients.

The additional data can be found on the COVID dashboard at www.EPStrong.org.

