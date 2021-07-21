3 million donated doses of U.S. vaccines arrive in Guatemala

Protesters wave national flags during a rally demanding the resignation of Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, claiming his government has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines, in Guatemala City, Saturday, July 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine donated by the United States arrived in Guatemala on Tuesday.

The air shipment landed in Guatemala City, bringing to 4.5 million the number of doses that the United States has given Guatemala so far.

Health Minister Amelia Flores said it was the country’s biggest single shipment yet, and will allow it to vaccinate everyone over 40.

Protesters in recent weeks have demanded the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, saying the government has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic and botched efforts to get vaccines.

There have been delays in shipments of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, even though Guatemala paid half up front.