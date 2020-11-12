29 new virus-related deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Public Health announced 29 additional virus-related deaths and 976 new cases on Thursday.

According to a release, all 29 patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 man in his 30s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 50s

5 men in their 60s

2 women in their 60s

6 men in their 70s

4 women in their 70s

3 men in their 80s

5 women in their 80s

1 woman in her 90s

The total number of deaths in the borderland now at 725, and the total number of cases is 68,804.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also continue to rise in El Paso County. According to data given by the Department of Public Health, 1,148 patients are hospitalized, and 287 are in the ICU.

As of today, there are 37,938 patients designated as having recovered from the virus. Meanwhile, 29,743 cases are reported as active in the Borderland.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

