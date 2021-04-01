CBP reminds travelers that Easter ‘cascarones’ are restricted when crossing into U.S.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding those who plan to travel from Mexico into the United States for the upcoming Easter holiday that cascarones — hand-decorated eggshells — are restricted to quantities of 12 per passenger.

The shells may be decorated, etched or painted, but they must be clean, dry and free of any egg residue.

“Even with the ongoing travel restrictions, we expect large numbers of U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents to cross the border in the days ahead. It is important to remind them about what is allowed and what is prohibited from bringing into the United States,” said Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations.

Cascarones are restricted to prevent further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells.

Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality.

Fresh eggs, raw chicken and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from Mexico since Mexico is affected with Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000.