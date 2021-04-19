California beach shut after Mexico sewage flows north again

Health

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The entire shoreline of Southern California’s Imperial Beach is closed to swimmers and surfers after sewage-contaminated runoff flowed north again from Mexico’s Tijuana River.

The closure announced Friday will be in place until testing shows the water is safe, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Reports of the putrid smell have been flooding in from residents of coastal communities for weeks, the newspaper said.

“The stench was crazy, just terrible,” said Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina. “We’re just going into our round robin of endless openings and closures because of the residual sewage in the river.”

Hundreds of millions of gallons of toxic water has flowed north from Mexico over the past several decades.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in February that it would spend roughly $300 million to address the problem. A major project would upgrade the collection system that diverts flows to a wastewater treatment plant.

San Diego officials have been pushing for a new system since 2019.

The EPA is also looking to expand concrete basins in the river valley that capture urban runoff in canyons along the border. The facilities were upgraded in 2010, but sewage and chemical-tainted flows continue to overwhelm their capacity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.