VIDEO: ‘Soñadores’ buscan ciudadanía en el 9º aniversario de DACA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – El programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) cumplió nueve años el martes y la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris se reunió con “Dreamers” y activistas en busca de avanzar un proyecto de ley que les daría a beneficiarios de DACA un estatus migratorio permanente. Alexandra Limón, corresponsal en Washington, reporta sobre lo que se el horizonte para los soñadores.
