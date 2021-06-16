VIDEO: ‘Soñadores’ buscan ciudadanía en el 9º aniversario de DACA

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- Reaction from South Texans to Gov. Greg Abbott's plans for building a border wall around the state was swift and harsh on Wednesday, and several people told Border Report they believe it's an unnecessary expense and inaccurate portrayal of what's really happening on the Texas-Mexico border.

"It's total bluster," said Melissa Cigarroa, president of the board of directors for the Rio Grande International Study Center and a founding member of the Laredo No Border Wall Coalition. "What a waste of taxpayer dollars. What a waste of his focus and energy in pouring resources into this ridiculous idea."