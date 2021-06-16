VIDEO: ‘Soñadores’ buscan ciudadanía en el 9º aniversario de DACA

En Español

by: Alexandra Limón

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – El programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) cumplió nueve años el martes y la vicepresidenta Kamala Harris se reunió con “Dreamers” y activistas en busca de avanzar un proyecto de ley que les daría a beneficiarios de DACA un estatus migratorio permanente. Alexandra Limón, corresponsal en Washington, reporta sobre lo que se el horizonte para los soñadores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.