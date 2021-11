Más de 1,200 migrantes acampan en frontera de Tijuana-Estados Unidos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has learned that former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio will endorse Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore in her race for the Nevada governor’s seat.

Arpaio was the Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff for 24 years. He was convicted on charges of criminal contempt for continuing to make immigration arrests after a court ordered him to stop. President Donald Trump pardoned him in 2017.