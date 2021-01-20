J-Lo recites part of ‘Pledge’ in Spanish during Inauguration performance

Singer Jennifer Lopez recited part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish during her performance at the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday in Washington.

Dressed all in white, Lopez performed performed “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.”

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Toward the end of her performance, Lopez shouted, “Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos (One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all).”

She also got in part of her song “Let’s Get Loud” from 1999’s “On the 6.”

J-Lo’s fiance, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, was also on-hand.

Lopez was trending on Twitter on Wednesday, with many users saying they were surprised by her speaking Spanish and one Twitter user noting that one of the last, major nationally televised performance before the pandemic was Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl last February.

Lady Gaga sang the national anthem, while Garth Brooks sang “Amazing Grace.”