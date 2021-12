Centro para migrantes sufre brote de varicela; el 80% de los afectados son niños

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- An additional 50 National Guard troops from Tennessee have been deployed to patrol the Texas-Mexico border to help stem the flow of illegal drugs north, the governors for both states have announced.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the troops will arrive from Tennessee in early 2022 and will assist the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of Operation Lone Star, which he began in March to combat the smuggling of migrants and drugs across the Rio Grande.