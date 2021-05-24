‘One day, a tragedy will come to your community’: El Paso lawmaker says state leaders broke promise on gun reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Before the Texas House would vote late Sunday night to finally approve legislation to allow the permitless carrying of firearms, state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, delivered an emotional speech about promises he said were not kept by state leaders after violence struck his community on Aug. 3, 2019.

Moody described visiting a school cafeteria with Gov. Greg Abbott where families of victims of the Walmart shooting that left 23 dead and 23 more injured waited for news.

“When the doors were closed, I heard lots of promises. I haven’t heard them since,” Moody said. “That’s the room I sat in that day. None of you shared that experience.

“One day, a tragedy will come to your community. I pray that it doesn’t.”

The Texas House approved an agreement between House and Senate negotiators on House Bill 1927 that allows Texans over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without any license or training. The Senate must also approve the agreement before it can be signed into law by Abbott, who has promised to do so.

Under the legislation, certain individuals convicted of unlawfully carrying a firearm would have those convictions expunged from their record.